Hamza Saleem Creates T10 World Record, Smashes 193 Off 43 Balls At Monstrous Strike Rate Of 449

The batter achieved this milestone in the European Cricket Series in Spain during the 45th match of the T10 league between the Catalunya Jaguar and Sohal Hospitalet on December 5.

Hamza Saleem creates a T10 world record and smashes 193 off 43 balls at a monstrous strike rate of 449. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Left-handed batter Hamza Saleem Dar has itched his name into the record books as he smashes the highest individual score in T10 history. The batter achieved this milestone in the European Cricket Series (ECS) in Spain during the 45th match of the T10 league between the Catalunya Jaguar (CJG) and Sohal Hospitalet (SOH) on December 5.

Opting to win the toss, the Catalunya Jaguar scored a staggering total of 257 runs in their 10 overs. However, the main highlight of the match was CJG batter Hamza Saleem Dar, who scored 193* off 43 balls, including 22 gigantic sixes and 14 fours. The batter scored 75% of his team’s runs, and he ended his inning with a monster strike rate of 449.

A video is going viral on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), which showcased Hamza’s exceptional innings of 193* off 43 balls. The viral video was shared by the official X account of European Cricket.

Hamza’s blistering 193* knock has broken the record of Leus Du Plooy’s highest individual score in T10 ECN. The elite list for the highest individual run-getters in T10 ECN includes Hamza Saleem Dar in the first position, Leus Du Plooy in second place, Gurinder Bajwa in third, Mehboob Ali in fourth, Scott Edwards in fifth, and Ali Hassab in sixth.

The bowling figures for Catalunya Jaguar’s opponents, Sohal Hospitaltet, made for grim reading, with one bowler conceding 73 from his two overs at an economy rate of 36.5. In the second inning, Sohal Hospitalet faced trouble and could only manage a total of 104-8, conceding victory to the Catalunya Jaguar by a big margin of 153 runs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.