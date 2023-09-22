Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023 Score: Men’s TT Team Beat Yemen 3-0
live

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023 Score: Men’s TT Team Beat Yemen 3-0

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: Hangzhou 2022, Asian Games: Get the live scores, updates, commentary and highlights on this blog for all events and sports at the 2023 Asiad in China.

Updated: September 22, 2023 10:59 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 live, Asian Games 2023 live updates, Cricket, Men's Football Match, India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 live score, Asian Games 2023 live streaming, table tennis, Rowing, Fencing, Volleyball, India at Asian Games 2023, Asian Games 2023 news, India Squad Asian Games, India Asian Games Squad, India Squad For Asian Games, Team India, Hangzhou 2023, India Rowing event Asian Games, pentathlon asian games india, volleyball asian games, sailing
Asian Games 2023, September 22: India's strong Rowing contingent embarks on the waters in Hangzhou on Friday, September 22.

LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023

Tons of high-octane action from rowing, sailing, and volleyball is ahead for India on the third day of the ongoing edition of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou while an elegant table tennis contingent will start their journey keeping in mind the desire to capture their very first gold.

Trending Now

The action will begin from sailing at 8:30 IST, with numerous races scheduled in categories like Men’s Kite – IKA Formula Kite, Men’s Dinghy – ILCA7 Race, Men’s skiff, Men’s windsurfer RS:X, women’s single dinghy, women’s windsurfing IQFOIL, etc. A lot of Indian contenders will be eyeing progress in different categories.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 22, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: Well, in Race 4 of the Mixed Multihull, Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan come fourth.

  • Sep 22, 2023 10:53 AM IST
    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: “Being named as the joint flag-bearer alongside Lovlina Borgohain for the Asian Games is a moment of immense pride for me. It is an opportunity to represent my country on an even larger scale, and I am truly humbled by this honour. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate our boxing star Lovlina for the same,” Harmanpreet said, according to Hockey India release.
  • Sep 22, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: In table tennis, the women’s team takes on Singapore at 1:30 PM IST. And the, the Men lock horns with Singapore at 3:30 IST PM. Lot’s of Indian action coming up today.

  • Sep 22, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: After Sathiyan and Sharath, Harmeet seals the deal for India on the opening day of table tennis in Hangzhou. Harmeet beat Magd Ahmed Ali Aldhubhani 11-1, 11-1, 11-7.

  • Sep 22, 2023 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: Sathiyan pulls off an easy 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 win over Yemen’s Ali Omar Ahmed. And moments after that, Achanta Sharath Kamal took merely 17 minutes to beat Yemen’s Ebrahim Abdulhakim Mohamm Gubran 11-3, 11-4, 11-6.

  • Sep 22, 2023 9:54 AM IST

  • Sep 22, 2023 9:40 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will go up against Ali Omar Ahmed Ahmed of Yemen on Table 7 shortly. Spotlight will be on this match.

  • Sep 22, 2023 9:18 AM IST
    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: In women’s Windsurfer RS:X – RS:X, Ishwariya Ganesh does well to finish fourth in Race 4. Vishnu Saravanan, participating in men’s Dinghy – ILCA7, tops the leaderboard in the third race with a timing of 39:32.
  • Sep 22, 2023 9:04 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: Chitresh Tatha, having tagged Mark 1 in the sixth place, improves his ranking by one place to take the fifth ranking in Race 5 of Men’s Kite – IKA Formula Kite. This is a good comeback from the Chennai-born athlete.

  • Sep 22, 2023 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: Chitresh Tatha from Chennai has shown us that it is never too soon to figure out your goals. He started sailing in 2009 and is now recognized to be India ‘s youngest sailor at the 2014 Asian Games.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>