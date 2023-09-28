Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: 10m Air Pistol Men’s Team Win GOLD!

Asian Games 2023, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Naorem Roshibina Devi on cusp of history in Wushu Final. Follow our live updates here.

Updated: September 28, 2023 9:23 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023, Day 5 Live Updates

India bagged a total of 8 medals including two Gold in shooting on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023. Indian shooters had a superb day as most of the medals came in shooting and only one came in Sailing. Day 6 will focus on the Wushu Final featuring Naorem Roshibina Devi and also Gymnastics Vault Final involving Pranati Nayak. The Men’s Hockey Team will go head to head against Japan while the Football Team lead by Sunil Chhetri will have a tough task against Saudi Arabia in the Round of 16. Equestrian heroes, Hriday Chheda and Anush Aggarwala will be seen in the Individual Dressage event as well.

LIVE: India’s medal tally-

Gold: 5

Silver: 7

Bronze: 10

Live Updates

  • Sep 28, 2023 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: After a gold at the shooting auditorium, some bad news trickling in now. India’s mixed skeet team finishes 7th, which means they are out of the medal race. Anant Jeet Singh Neroka and Ganeman Sekhom bowed out of the Games as only the top six out of the eight go to the medal rounds.

  • Sep 28, 2023 8:59 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Also, Harmeet Rajul Desai, Sreeja Akula lost to Thailand’s Phakpoom Sanguansin and Orawan Paranang, in the mixed doubles round of 16 0-3.

  • Sep 28, 2023 8:58 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Poor start for padllers today as Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra crashed out of the table tennis mixed doubles event, losing to China’s Zhe Yu Clarence Chew, Jian Zeng.

  • Sep 28, 2023 8:55 AM IST

  • Sep 28, 2023 8:09 AM IST

  • Sep 28, 2023 8:06 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Meanwhile, Sarabjot and Arjun also qualify for finals in the individual event after winning gold in the team event.

  • Sep 28, 2023 7:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: And YES, India win GOLD in the 10m air rifle men’s team event with a total score of 1734, just one point ahead of China.

  • Sep 28, 2023 7:55 AM IST
    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Stupendous start from the men’s 10m pistol team event. After six rounds, the Indian team is in pole position for gold. Unfortunately, in the individual category, none are in position to qualify!
  • Sep 28, 2023 7:46 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: After finishing 7th in the heats of the 50m women’s freestyle with a time 26.92s, India’s Shivangi Sharma unlikely to go ahead to the medal round.

  • Sep 28, 2023 7:45 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Sindhu and Ashmita, Anupama Upadhaya come up with a dominating show on Thursday morning to beat Mongolia 3-0 in the women’s team event round of 16 match.

