LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: 10m Air Pistol Men’s Team Win GOLD!

Asian Games 2023, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Naorem Roshibina Devi on cusp of history in Wushu Final. Follow our live updates here.

Updated: September 28, 2023 7:58 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India bagged a total of 8 medals including two Gold in shooting on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023. Indian shooters had a superb day as most of the medals came in shooting and only one came in Sailing. Day 6 will focus on the Wushu Final featuring Naorem Roshibina Devi and also Gymnastics Vault Final involving Pranati Nayak. The Men’s Hockey Team will go head to head against Japan while the Football Team lead by Sunil Chhetri will have a tough task against Saudi Arabia in the Round of 16. Equestrian heroes, Hriday Chheda and Anush Aggarwala will be seen in the Individual Dressage event as well.

LIVE: India’s medal tally-

Gold: 5

Silver: 7

Bronze: 10

  • Sep 28, 2023 7:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: And YES, India win GOLD in the 10m air rifle men’s team event with a total score of 1734, just one point ahead of China.

  • Sep 28, 2023 7:55 AM IST
    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Stupendous start from the men’s 10m pistol team event. After six rounds, the Indian team is in pole position for gold. Unfortunately, in the individual category, none are in position to qualify!
  • Sep 28, 2023 7:46 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: After finishing 7th in the heats of the 50m women’s freestyle with a time 26.92s, India’s Shivangi Sharma unlikely to go ahead to the medal round.

  • Sep 28, 2023 7:45 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Sindhu and Ashmita, Anupama Upadhaya come up with a dominating show on Thursday morning to beat Mongolia 3-0 in the women’s team event round of 16 match.

  • Sep 28, 2023 7:30 AM IST

  • Sep 28, 2023 7:27 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Roshibina Devi Naorem settles for silver medal in Women’s 60kg Wushu. She went down to her Chinese opponent. It is also the first medal for India on Thursday.

  • Sep 28, 2023 7:22 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: The Wushu final is underway. India’s Roshibina Devi Naorem is already trailing against China’s Wu Xiaowei. Can she make a comeback in thsi gold medal match?

  • Sep 28, 2023 7:00 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: India (Anant Jeet, Ganemat) are seventh in the skeet mixed team final, with 18 points after round 1.

  • Sep 28, 2023 6:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Prashanth has dropped down the rankings and is now T12. Ashok is T19 and Sharath is also T19 in the women’s individual round 1.

  • Sep 28, 2023 6:30 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Hangzhou Asian Games. This is Day 5 of the event and India has an opportunity to add to their medal tally.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

