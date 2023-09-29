Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – India At Asian Games 2023: India Eye To Increase Medal Tally

Asian Games 2023, September 29 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned for all Live updates of the Indian contingent in Asian Games

Published: September 29, 2023 5:45 AM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Asian Games 2023, September 29 LIVE Updates

At the end of Day 5, India had a total of 25 medals including 6 gold medals. The Indian contingent would like to add more to the tally of their Asian Games 2023 medals, on September 29. There will be 9 medal events for India on Friday. The Indian contingent will have a busy day with many events across Tennis, Table Tennis, Athletics, Shooting, Squash, Basketball, etc.

LIVE: India’s medal tally-

Gold: 6

Silver: 8

Bronze: 11


