Hanuma Vihari recalled his match-saving partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin in the third Test against Australia in Sydney Cricket Ground. Vihari – who was batting with an injury – said that being in the present and realising the stage helped against a hostile Australian bowling attack.

"I and Ashwin never realised what we were doing – in terms of how big an achievement it was. He and I batted for about 45 overs against all odds. To be able to survive on a Day 5 pitch against that bowling attack… To be able to be in the present helped me because I realised that I had an injury, and I can't run," he said in an interaction on Star Sports Follow The Blues segment.

Vihari also admitted that once he picked up the injury it was about batting time and play for a draw.

“The only thing I could do from that situation was to bat time and cut down the overs and make sure we drew that game. That was the only thing on my mind, playing for my spot was never my intention. I was only batting according to the situation of the game. I somehow felt that I owed the team that innings because the trust they have showed in me in the first couple of games, and then they gave me an opportunity in the third game as well,” he added.

Praising Ashwin, Vihari revealed how he and Ashwin spoke in three or four languages during the knock. Vihari also said that the two share a good bond off the field as well and that helped while communicating between overs.

“Ashwin and I spoke in three or four languages when we were playing. It was nice, it was a very unique experience to be able to bat with him. Basically, we share a good rapport, both on and off the field. But to be able to build a partnership with him, not in terms of runs, but in terms of the ball. Actually, he was batting from one end, he was facing Lyon pretty comfortably so that somehow made things easier. I was able to face the fast bowlers with ease, so it somehow made the equation a little simpler for us and we were communicating well between the overs,” he concluded.