Team India Test specialist Hanuma Vihari played one of the most important knocks of his career in the second innings of Sydney Test that helped India in drawing the match. Vihari played a gritty knock of unbeaten 23 runs in 161 balls to save the game for his team. While many hailed the 27-year-old for his resilience but there were few who criticized him for not showing intent to win the game. Also Read - India vs Australia 4th Test: One Last Effort And India Can Win The Series: Shoaib Akhtar

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo lashed out Vihari for his slow innings. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Picture Appears in Newspaper Piece About JeM Terrorists; Alleged Goof-up Goes Viral

“Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal. PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket,” Babul Supriyo tweeted. Also Read - Indian Cricket Team in Brisbane: Locked in Hotel Rooms, Making Beds, Cleaning Toilets

Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal.

PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 11, 2021

The right-handed batsman responded to the tweet by correcting the spelling of his last name.

“*Hanuma Vihari,” he tweeted.

*Hanuma Vihari — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 13, 2021

The reaction garnered a lot of praise as fans came in support of the 27-year-old and the tweet received 32.9k Likes and 8.4k retweets within three hours.

Meanwhile, during his 161-ball knock, Hanuma suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to miss the last Test match at Gabba, Brisbane. According to a source, the stylish batman might also miss the Test series against England which is scheduled to start from February 5.

“The extent of Vihari’s tear can only be ascertained after the scan reports come through. But even if it’s a grade 1 tear, he is out for at least four weeks and then will need some rehabilitation time. So it’s not only Brisbane Test but also, he won’t be a part of England Tests at home,” a senior source was quoted by PTI as saying.

The final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start from January 15.