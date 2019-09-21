Self-proclaimed Universe Boss, Chris Gayle turned 40 today. On occasion, he received birthday wishes from across the globe. Gayle, who is no stranger to India and Indians received many greetings and wishes from Indian cricketers. From Shikhar Dhawan to KL Rahul, many Indian cricketers wished the West Indies legend. KL Rahul, who shares a special bond with Gayle had a message for the Universe Boss. Rahul and Gayle have been teammates at Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. “Happy birthday @henrygayle Dont blush boss. Wish u many more legend,” read Rahul’s post for Gayle.

Happy birthday @henrygayle Dont blush boss. Wish u many more legend 🍻🍻 pic.twitter.com/g6p2Vyp1qq — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) September 21, 2019

Here is how the other cricketers wished Gayle:

Happy birthday player @henrygayle 🤩 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 21, 2019

Happy birthday bro.. Was always a pleasure playing cricket with you.. Have a nice year ahead Gayle-storm! @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/XpsV76zLTU — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 21, 2019

Happy birthday uncle 🎉😁 pic.twitter.com/pDJCq5e1gu — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) September 21, 2019

Gayle is rated as one of the most entertaining cricketers to have ever played the game. His relaxed attitude and brute power is a unique combination, which is loved by his fans. In ODI cricket, the southpaw played 300 matches and amassed 10480 runs, which is the highest number of runs for any Caribbean batsman in this format. Gayle has also featured 58 T20Is in which he has scored 1627 runs and in whites, he appeared in 103 Tests in which he has accumulated 7215 runs.