Happy Birthday Chris Gayle: West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle turned 40 and the world has come together in wishing the self-proclaimed Universe Boss. While some are hailing the entertainer, some opted to roast the cricketer. After KL Rahul took a cheeky jibe at Gayle, it was his former RCB mate Yuzvendra Chahal who roasted him. Chahal was subtle and his caption also highlights the healthy bond the two cricketers share. Chahal goes on to refer Gayle as ‘Uncle’ in his post which has a picture of the two. His post read, “Happy Birthday Uncle”.

Happy birthday uncle pic.twitter.com/pDJCq5e1gu — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) September 21, 2019

Fans seem to be delighted with Chahal as they took to Twitter and reacted:

Rare pic of Yuzvendra Chahal with chris Gayle. pic.twitter.com/AB9tgG0Bjf — STALKER (@TheRobustGandhi) September 21, 2019

Eat uncle’s cake, will help you overcome malnutrition — Atomic Dog (@San13191270) September 21, 2019

Once in a week vs thrice in a day pic.twitter.com/1dJByRq9F8 — Mahesh Rocky (@ImMahesh_22) September 21, 2019

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Chris Gayle: KL Rahul to Shikhar Dhawan, How Indian Cricketers Wished the Universe Boss on Turning 40 | SEE POSTS

Gayle is arguably one of the most entertaining cricketers to have ever played the game. His relaxed attitude and brute power is a unique combination, which is loved by his fans. In ODI cricket, the southpaw played 300 matches and amassed 10480 runs, which is the highest number of runs for any Caribbean batsman in this format. Gayle has also featured 58 T20Is in which he has scored 1627 runs and in whites, he appeared in 103 Tests in which he has accumulated 7215 runs.