Despite memorable knocks for India in the limited-overs format, Dinesh Karthik's international career never took off, like it was expected to, given the abundance of talent he had. One can easily say, he would have done well in any era, but the presence of former India skipper MS Dhoni meant Karthik got limited opportunities and could not cement his place in the national side like he would have wanted.

Karthik, who has been part of many franchises in the IPL, has been a stalwart in the cash-rich T20 league. He is currently the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise. The Tamil Nadu-born turned 35 and is at the fag end of his career, hoping to still contribute to the country.

Karthik made his debut for India during a One-Day International (ODI) match against England in 2004. Since then, he has amassed 1,752 runs in 94 ODIs, 1,025 runs in 26 Tests, and 399 runs in 32 T20Is.

He has also played in 163 first-class matches, scoring 9,376 runs at a batting average of 40.76.

Here is how his fellow cricketers wished him on turning a year older.

Many more happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik , have a great day and beyond. — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 1, 2020

Happy birthday @DineshKarthik Bless you.. have a good one ✅ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 1, 2020

Happy birthday @DineshKarthik bro, have a great one. Stay blessed 🤗 pic.twitter.com/zsySCIdBMt — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 1, 2020

Happy Birthday Dino. Hope you have a great one with the fam. Cheers and god bless. 🥳 @DineshKarthik — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 1, 2020

The Nidahas Trophy hero was slated to lead the KKR in the IPL, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.