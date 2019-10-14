Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is never short of words – be it during his cricketing days or after it. The cricketer-turned-politician is someone who has a strong opinion on topics ranging from cricket to national issues. The left-hander was one of the most consistent and complete batsmen from 2008 to 2011. As the cricketer turns 38, we will look at instances when the Delhi-born cricketer chose to give a piece of his mind on social media.

Gambhir Takes A Dig At Security Arrangements For Sri Lanka Team In Pakistan

Not so long back, Gambhir took a dig at the security arrangement for Sri Lanka team in Pakistan as he shared a one-minute twenty-six-second video. In the video, a couple of men sitting in the car, are heard mocking the security arrangements for the Sri Lankan team bus. The two men discussed how the game is being played in Pakistan in a “curfew-like situation”. Gambhir shared a video on his Twitter, saying: “Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye.”

Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye 👏👏😀 pic.twitter.com/TRqqe0s7qd — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 30, 2019

Gautam Gambhir Slams Imran Khan’s UNGA Speech, Calls Him ‘Role Model for Terrorists’

Gambhir lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister recently over his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) speech. Gambhir slammed Imran for failing to show qualities of a true sportsperson at the UNGA event. He also demanded his elimination from the sports community following his speech at the event.

“Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behavior. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community,” Gambhir wrote in his tweet.

Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behavior. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 30, 2019

Gambhir Slams Shahid Afridi Over His Comments on J&K Issue And UN’s Mistake, Reminds Him of PoK

Former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi felt that the Kashmiris should be given their right as per the UN resolution. This statement irked Gambhir, who hit back with a post where he wrote, “@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is “unprovoked aggression”, there r “crimes against humanity”. He shud be lauded for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”. Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!!”

@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is “unprovoked aggression”, there r “crimes against humanity”. He shud be lauded 👏for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”. Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!! pic.twitter.com/FrRpRZvHQt — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2019

Gambhir Criticised Bishan Singh Bedi, Chetan Chauhan After Navdeep Saini’s Dream India Debut

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) members Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan did not allow promising Haryanvi pacer Navdeep Saini in the Delhi Ranji team despite good performances. But then, when he picked up two wickets in his national debut against West Indies, Gambhir slammed Bedi and Chauhan for their harsh treatment towards Saini. “Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame,” read his post.

Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/skD77GYjk9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 3, 2019

BJP MP Gambhir Slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal‘s Anti-Pothole Programme

Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, announced that the Delhi government has started its Public Works Department (PWD) to make roads that come under it pothole-free. Responding to it, Gambhir quoted a classic Bollywood song ‘Babuji Dheere Chalna’, taking a jibe at the CM and indicating that roads under the PWD, in Delhi, were not in good shape. He tweeted: “Please go slow as there are many potholes on this road. We know the realities of Delhi. However, it’s a good way to keep one happy.”

Gambhir has played 58 Tests and 147 ODIs amassing 4154 and 5238 runs respectively at an average of 41.95 and 39.68. The two-time World Cup-winner played a pivotal role in India’s 2007 and 2011 triumphs.