Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. The German talisman is counted among the finest football managers of the modern era.

Having started his playing career as a striker, Klopp shifted back to take charge of the defense and was noticed for being an industrious athlete. He represented Mainz 05 for the entirety of his top-flight professional career from 1990-2001. After retirement, he managed Mainz 05 for seven years before moving to Borussia Dortmund where he became a cult figure.

Having tasted success at Dortmund, a team he led to two Bundesliga titles and thus breaking Bayern Munich's hegemony, Klopp joined Premier League giants Liverpool in 2015 and led them to their first Champions League title in 15 years.

He also seems well on course to leading them to Premier League title with the season currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are five interesting facts about the German legend

1. A one-team man. He spent all of his senior top-flight football career with Mainz 05, scoring 56 goals in 346 appearances for them.

2. From player to manager. He retired in 2001 and then immediately took charge of Mainz 05 and was at the helm of affair till June 2008 in a fairly successful spell during which he secured promotion to Bundesliga in 2004.

3. In 2008, he joined Borussia Dortmund and in his first season in charge, Klopp led Dortmund to a silverware, beating Bayern Munich in the German SuperCup final. They won consecutive Bundesliga title in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

4. Hair transplant. He underwent the procedure and admitted to have been impressed by the results. “Yes, it’s true. I underwent a hair transplant. I think the results are really cool, don’t you?”

5. German Manager of the Year. Thrice Klopp has been bestowed with the honour in 2011, 2012 and 2019. He also won the 2019 FIFA Men’s coach of the year award as well.