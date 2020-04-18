Long before Rahul Dravid became The Wall of Indian cricket, he was fondly nicknamed Mr. Dependable. As the title suggests, Dravid would do whatever it would take for the team to benefit. He would drop down at 6, or at times open the batting. He would keep wickets to allow India the liberty of playing a specialised batsman and would captain the side when Sourav Ganguly wouldn’t be available. Truly, Dravid was the original Mr. Dependable of Indian cricket. Also Read - 'Never Seen a Better Player in my Life': Graeme Swann on Rahul Dravid

There are hardly any parallels between the Indian cricket teams of then and now, barring the name Rahul and the tag that goes with it. In his second-coming as a batsman, KL Rahul has taken over the Dependable moniker from Dravid. He opens the innings as per the need of the team – during the World Cup 2019 – then drop down at four – when Shikhar Dhawan returned. And his latest role of donning the keeping gloves has been an ace from Virat Kohli as the batsman seems to have excelled as a wicketkeeper too, making up for the inconsistent Rishabh Pant. Today, India's New Mr. Dependable celebrates his 28th birthday.

Rahul should be credited for the way he's revived his career owing to a strong of impressive performance lately. After taking the international scene by storm, becoming the first Indian cricketer to score a century on ODI debut, Rahul was marred by a long stretch of poor scores, which saw him getting dropped from the Test side. But the resurgence he has shown since he was promoted to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma at last year's World Cup is surreal.

Since tallying 361 runs from nine World Cup matches, Rahul has been unstoppable. He played three ODIs in the West Indies scoring 185 runs with a century and a fifty. He scored 146 more against Australia in three ODIs at home and really came into his elements during the New Zealand ODIs, hitting 204 runs in three matches with a hundred and a half-century. As a T20 batsman, he averages 54.66, 49.50 and 56 respectively in the last three series against West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Such prolific has Rahul been with the bat that the great Brian Lara picked him over the likes of Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Quinton de Kock and Virat Kohli as his favourite batsman. Lara called Rahul’s technique and grace unbelievable. In fact, currently out of India’s Test set-up, Lara expressed surprise about his omission during India’s 0-2 loss in New Zealand.

With Rahul as India’s new gloveman and No. 5 batsman, the team’s top order look a lot more settled with Shreyas Iyer taking up the No. 4 spot, a position which for long India was struggling to find a suitable option for. With Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma as openers, followed by Kohli, Iyer, Rahul and Hardik Pandya as the allrounder, India look a composed batting unit heading into the T20 World Cup.