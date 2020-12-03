India batting superstar Mithali Raj, widely regarded as one of the finest to have played the game, is celebrating her 38th birthday today. She is one of the most widely recognised women cricketers in the world having been part of the sport for over 21 years now. Also Read - Women's T20 Challenge: Mithali Raj Hails Sourav Ganguly For His 'WIPL is Just a Matter of Time' Comment

Considering her individual achievements during a storied career which is still going strong, it won’t be an extension to call her India’s greatest women cricketer. She has been an inspirational figure who admirably led the team for close to 15 years as well. Also Read - Women's T20 Challenge: Sophie Ecclestone Stars in Trailblazers 9-wicket Win Over Velocity

In the twilight of her career now, Mithali’s dream is to retire with a world cup title against her name, a desire she has expressed several times in the past. She came close to achieving that dream in 2017 but it ended in a dramatic defeat to England in the 2017 Women’s World Cup final. Also Read - Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Highlights VEL vs TRA, Today's Women's IPL Match 2, Sharjah: Ecclestone's Four Wickets Helps Trailblazers Beat Velocity by Nine Wickets

So far, she has played 10 Test matches, 209 ODIs and 89 T20Is since making her debut in 1999.

Across formats, she has so far collected 9915 runs including eight centuries and 74 half-centuries. At 16 years and 205 days, Mithali scored her maiden ODI century – the youngest in women cricket history to do so.

Leading run-scorer in WODIs 👏

Youngest to score a 100 in WODIs 👍

1st Indian to reach 2000 runs in T20Is 👌 Wishing #TeamIndia WODI skipper @M_Raj03 – a legend and an inspiration – a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 Let’s relive her match-winning ton in #WWC17 👇 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 3, 2020

🥇 Leading run-scorer in women’s ODIs

⭐ Highest run-scorer for 🇮🇳 in women’s T20Is

🏆 Two-time Women’s @cricketworldcup finalist

🔥 Most consecutive fifties in women’s ODIs – 7️⃣ Happy birthday to Mithali Raj! 📽️ Watch her tell her story in this special video from CWC 2017: pic.twitter.com/Sp5QnmyN3s — ICC (@ICC) December 3, 2020

