India batting superstar Mithali Raj, widely regarded as one of the finest to have played the game, is celebrating her 38th birthday today. She is one of the most widely recognised women cricketers in the world having been part of the sport for over 21 years now.
Considering her individual achievements during a storied career which is still going strong, it won't be an extension to call her India's greatest women cricketer. She has been an inspirational figure who admirably led the team for close to 15 years as well.
In the twilight of her career now, Mithali's dream is to retire with a world cup title against her name, a desire she has expressed several times in the past. She came close to achieving that dream in 2017 but it ended in a dramatic defeat to England in the 2017 Women's World Cup final.
So far, she has played 10 Test matches, 209 ODIs and 89 T20Is since making her debut in 1999.
Across formats, she has so far collected 9915 runs including eight centuries and 74 half-centuries. At 16 years and 205 days, Mithali scored her maiden ODI century – the youngest in women cricket history to do so.
Here’s wishing the legendary cricketer a very happy birthday.