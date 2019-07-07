Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Oh it is utterly, butterly, delicious! Amul have nailed it once again. Known for their quirky take on subjects, Amul came up with a classy video as a way of wishing the legend, HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Former India skipper turns 38 as India get ready for a World Cup semi-final on Tuesday. Amul’s post seems to be the best wish till now. The video had many posters with quirky captions all were in praise of the former India captain. One of the captions read, “Oh Captain, Maahi Captain”. Another caption read, “MS, What are you Dhoin?’, “DhoniyaUski Mutthi Mein”.

Here is the video:

Here is how fans hailed the ad:

Wonderful Memories 💕 — Chandu🇮🇳 (@chanduallala) 7 July 2019

The ‘Poster boy’ from Ranchi used his cricketing wits and smarts to become the only captain in the history of the game to win top 3 ICC tournaments (2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.). Despite making a forgettable debut on the world stage, Dhoni established himself as one of the best finishers in the sport. He registered a ‘golden duck’ against Bangladesh on December 23, 2004.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have made it to the top of the points table and will now play New Zealand on Tuesday for a place in the finals.