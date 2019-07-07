Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: It was bromance in full swing during MS Dhoni’s birthday celebrations as the former skipper had Hardik and Pant for company along with Sakshi and Ziva. The celebrations took place after India beat Sri Lanka to go top of the points table. During the party, with a face smeared with cake, Dhoni was spotted teaching Hardik Pandya how to play the helicopter shot. Dhoni is credited to have introduced this shot in international cricket. Hardik posted a boomerang video featuring himself and Dhoni. Dhoni takes the lead as he demonstrates the shot in front of Hardik.

Here is the video:

“Happy birthday Mahi bhai! Everyday spent with you is a chance to learn and grow. Thank you for being one of the biggest role models in my life ❤🚁 Swipe left to see the fail one,” read Pandya’s post.