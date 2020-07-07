Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 39th birthday today. The man credited with changing the face of Indian cricket has been absent from the action for almost a year now but he continues to be a red-hot topic of debate across the media sphere. Also Read - Happy Birthday Mahendra Singh Dhoni: What Has The Former India Skipper Been Doing Since Taking Sabbatical?
His legions of fans had already started wishing Dhoni on the eve of his birthday with #HappyBirthdayDhoni becoming a top trend on Twitter.
Dhoni made his debut as a hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman before being handed the responsibility of shepherding Indian cricket into a new era post the 2007 ODI World Cup disaster. And viola, the man with the midas touch delivered instantly, as he led a young Indian team to title win at the inaugural ICC World T20 in South Africa.
He then led them to the 2011 ODI World Cup title and then completed the set of ICC trophies with another triumph at the Champions Trophy in 2013, thus becoming the only captain in the history to have won all major global tournaments.
Several cricketers – past and current – are sending their birthday wishes to Dhoni on Twitter.
Here’s a selection of top Happy Birthday MS Dhoni tweets.
Here’s wishing MS Dhoni a very happy birthday.