Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: India opener Rohit Sharma joined the bandwagon in wishing former India skipper MS Dhoni as he turned 38. The World Cup-winning captain has been receiving love and warm messages and wishes from all parts of the globe as he enjoys a massive fanbase for his next-door-boy charm. Rohit, someone who has shared the dressing-room with him was quirky in wishing him. He posted a picture where both of them are sitting on the pitch during a match. Rohit’s hand is raised as if he is looking to grab someone’s attention. He captioned the picture as,”Arey bhai cake kidhar hai ? Best wishes on your birthday.”

Arey bhai cake kidhar hai ? Best wishes on your birthday @msdhoni 🎂 pic.twitter.com/rpCg4dDzu2 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 7 July 2019

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is in sublime touch as he slammed his fifth century of the ongoing World Cup which is a world record. Apart from being the highest run-getter in the tournament, he also surpassed Sachin Tedulkar to register most runs in a WC group stage.