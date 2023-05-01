Home

Sports

‘Happy Birthday my Everything’ – Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Wish For Anushka Sharma Breaks Internet | SEE PICS

‘Happy Birthday my Everything’ – Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Wish For Anushka Sharma Breaks Internet | SEE PICS

Anushka Sharma Birthday: Referring to her as his 'everything', Kohli thanked Anushka for standing by him through thick and thin.

Virat Kohli shares unseen pictures of Anushka Sharma (Image: @Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma turned 35 on Monday and wishes poured in from all quarters but it was Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Virat Kohli’s heartwarming post that stole the show for obvious reasons. Kohli shared unseen pictures of his wife but it was the caption that will make you fall in love all over again. Referring to her as his ‘everything’, Kohli thanked Anushka for standing by him through thick and thin.

“Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything,” Kohli’s caption is now being loved by their umpteen fans.

You may like to read

Here is the viral post:

Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness ♾️. Happy birthday my everything ❤️❤️❤️ @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/AQRMkfxrUg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2023

After dating for a few years, Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in December 2017. The wedding was attended by close family and friends. They announced the news on their social media handles, much to the delight of their fans.

Since their marriage, Anushka and Virat have been one of the most talked-about couples in India. They have been vocal about their support for each other in their respective careers and have often shared adorable pictures and videos together on social media.

In January 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika. They have since been enjoying parenthood while continuing to pursue their professional careers.

After leaving the captaincy, Kohli is again leading the side as the regular captain Faf du Plessis is injured.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.