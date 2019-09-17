Team India skipper Virat Kohli extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday on Tuesday. Lauding his vision to help the nation achieve greater heights, Kohli wished the Prime Minister “good health and success in his pursuit of taking India to greater heights”. “Wishing our honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wish you all the good health and success in your pursuit of taking our nation to greater heights. @PMOIndia,” Kohli wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Apart from Kohli, various other personalities from the sporting fraternity including ‘God of Cricket’ – Sachin Tendulkar also give their wishes to the honourable Prime Minister on Tuesday. Modi will be spending the day in his home state of Gujarat. He had received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday night. “Happy Birthday Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. Your vision for a healthier and cleaner India is an inspiration for all. May you always be blessed with good health in life,” Tendulkar tweeted.

“Happy Birthday to our respected and honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji.. Thank you for all your efforts towards making our country greater than ever, sir,” cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote on Twitter.

“Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji,” all-rounder Kedar Jadhav tweeted.

“Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. God bless you @narendramodi #HappyBdayPMModi,” boxer Vijender Singh tweeted.

“Happy birthday sir @narendramodi May you continue to inspire us all..wish you long and healthy life.. #happybirthdaynarendramodi #HappyBirthdayPM,” cricketer Harbhajan Sigh posted.

Several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to social media to wish Prime Minister Modi. Whereas, hashtags related to Modi birthday are trending on Twitter.

The BJP is celebrating Modi’s birthday as ‘Seva Saptah’ starting September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period.