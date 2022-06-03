New Delhi: Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic in the French Open Quarter-Final on Tuesday as the Spanish legend’s quest of winning a 14th Roland Garros title reaches the semi-final stage when he takes on Germany’s Alexander Zverev today on his 36th birthday. The record Grand Slam title holder in the men’s category is in top form in 2022 as he also won the year’s first Grand Slam in the Australian Open back in January to claim the all-time record. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the 5 unknown facts of the Tennis GOAT.Also Read - Is Rafael Nadal Skipping Wimbledon 2022? Manager Addresses Rumours As Spaniards' Name Appear On Entry List

1) Asteroid 128036

After Rafael’s Nadal victory in 2008 Wimbledon’s Championship, The Observatorio Astronomico de Mallorca named an asteroid after the Spaniard. The Asteroid 128036 is known as the Rafael Nadal Asteroid. Also Read - Caspur Ruud Feels Playing Rafael Nadal In French Open Final Is Probably Greatest Challenge In Tennis

2) Anime Fan

It has been learnt that Nadal is a big-time Dragon Ball Z fan. When he was a kid he would to rush to home from school to watch Goku in action.

3) Connection With India

In 2010, Rafael Nadal started Nadal Educational and Tennis School in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur for the development of underprivileged boys and girls. NETS started with 90 children and now they have a total of 226 participants.

4) Music Video With Shakira

Nadal also featured in a music video with Pop Superstar Shakira named ‘Gypsy’. In the video the 36-year old played Shakira’s love-interest.

5) Natural Right-hander

Nadal even though plays tennis with his left-hand but he’s a natural right-hander. He does all his daily chores with his right-hand. He started his career playing with both the hands but the being a lefty came naturally to him while playing.