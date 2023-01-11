Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: 5 Interesting Facts of the Great Wall of India

Home

New Delhi: Whenever Rahul Dravid’s name pops up in the world of cricket, he will always be one of the greatest influential name in the history of the game. There’s a reason why he is called the Great Wall of India. No matter how lethal the bowler is, the true gentleman of the gentleman’s game had the ability to bail you out from any situation. His technique is something to be studied carefully and his heroics are celebrated even today. As the current Indian coach turns 50 today, lets look at the 5 interesting facts of the former Men in Blue skipper.

1) Most Balls Faced By a Batsman in Test Cricket

Dravid is the only batsman in the history of the game to have faced the most number of balls in Test Cricket. He faced a total of 31, 258 balls in the longest format of the game.

2) Never Got Out on a Golden Duck in Tests

The India coach is the only batsman to hold the unique record of never getting out for a golden duck in the 286 Test innings he has played.

3) Most Number of Hundred-Run Partnerships

Mr. Dependable has the most number of hundred-run partnerships in Tests. He has a total of 88 hundred-run stand, with 20 coming with the great Sachin Tendulkar.

4) Most Number of Catches By a Fielder in Test Cricket

Jammy as his also fondly called, has the most number of catches by a fielder in the history of Test cricket. He has a total of whooping 210 catches to his name.

5) Most Minutes Spent By a Batsman at the Crease

He is the only Test batsman to spent the most number of minutes at the crease. He batted for a total of 735 hours and 52 minutes, which equals to 44,152 minutes.