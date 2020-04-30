India superstar and modern-day batting great Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. This year, the India limited-overs vice-captain, has got a rare opportunity to celebrate the occasion at home, with family away from the Indian Premier League of which he has been part of since the inaugural season in 2008. Also Read - NCA Offering Online Support to All Contracted Players to Ensure Their Fitness: Rahul Dravid

With the IPL suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Rohit will be cutting the cake with family and not with his Mumbai Indians teammates this year. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's Battle With Shane Warne in Chennai Test is The Best I Have Seen: VVS Laxman

Having made his international debut in 2007, Rohit has steadily established himself as an indispensable part of a powerful India batting line-up. He began his career batting in the middle-order before being promoted to open the innings and has since broken numerous records and set new milestones. Also Read - India May Play Extra Matches to Help Cricket Australia Cut Financial Losses if T20 World Cup is Cancelled

Rohit holds a host of records white-ball cricket including for the highest ever individual score (264 vs Sri Lanka), most centuries in T20Is (four), most centuries in a single edition of a world cup (2019 ICC Cricket World Cup), most number of double centuries in ODIs (three) among others. Add to that, he’s also a five-time IPL champion – once with Deccan Chargers and the rest with Mumbai Indians, a franchise of which he’s the captain as well.

Our first 200 is as speechless as his. To many more Ro! #HappyBirthdayRohit 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/64y2SK5MSh — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 30, 2020

👕 364 international appearances

🏏 14,029 runs

🙌 39 centuries Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot 👏 pic.twitter.com/ikHjVBApob — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

While he has been highly successful in ODIs and T20Is, consistency at Test level evaded him for some time before he was handed the opener’s role last October. He has since added a double century apart from two centuries in six innings to his Test record.