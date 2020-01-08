On Wednesday, former India cricketer Zaheer Khan was on the button as he wished his beloved wife Sagarika Ghatge on her 34th birthday. Khan took to his Instagram handle to post a wonderful message along with a couple of pictures featuring Ghatge.

Referring to her as ‘SK’ and ‘lifelong entertainer’ his post read, “Happy Birthday SK. My love and lifelong entertainer. In the first picture, the former India cricketer can be spotted in the background as the Bollywood actress in the front. In the second picture, only his wife is there donning a pretty outfit.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday SK. My love and lifelong entertainer 🤗❤️ A post shared by Zaheer Khan (@zaheer_khan34) on Jan 7, 2020 at 10:47pm PST

On the same post, close friends like Angad Bedi, Vidya Malvade also wished Ghatge on her birthday. Mumbai Indians was not too far behind as they too wished the birthday girl.

Ghatge is an Indian model, national-level athlete and actress known for her role of Preeti Sabharwal in Chak De! India. In 2015, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and emerged as a finalist.

Ghatge then appeared in the 2009 film, Fox as Urvashi Mathur. She later portrayed Kamiah in Miley Naa Miley Hum. Ghatge then starred opposite Emraan Hashmi in the 2012 film Rush. She next appeared in Satish Rajwade’s Marathi movie Premachi Goshta with Atul Kulkarni which released in 2013 which was her first Marathi movie.

Earlier, the couple shared pictures from their New Year’s celebrations together. Sagarika wrote: “Welcoming 2020 with the man who lights up my life. Happy new year to everyone. Thank you 2019 for all the love and learnings.”

Ghatge and Khan tied the knot in 2017 and since there has been no looking back. The couple is often seen holidaying in picturesque locales.