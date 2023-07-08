Top Recommended Stories

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly, LIVE Updates: Ex-India Captain Launches Educational Site

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly turned 51 on July 8, 2023. One of the finest captains the country has ever produced, Ganguly also served as BCCI president from 2019 to 2022.

Updated: July 8, 2023 1:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Utkarsh Rathour

Former India captain and BCCI president Souav Ganguly is celebrating his 51st birthday on July 8, 2023. One of the finest captains in Indian cricket, Ganguly established himself as one of the greatest left-handers in world cricket. He played 113 Tests scoring 7212 runs with 16 centuries. In 311 ODIs, Ganguly scored 11,363 runs with 22 centuries. Having made his international debut in 1992, the Bengal boy grabbed limelight in 1996 when he scored his maiden Test century at Lord’s against on debut. He took up the leadership role in 2000 and won the Natwest trophy in England in 2002 and led India to World Cup final the following year.

Live Updates

    Sourav Ganguly launched his app with the help of Classplus, India's leading platform that helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online courses. Notably, he has been an investor in Classplus since 2020. The first-of-its-kind educational app from an Indian cricketer can be downloaded from the Play Store on all Android devices. The comprehensive course content can be easily accessed in both English and Bangla. Notably, Ganguly and Classplus will use all proceeds from the course to support the education of underprivileged children.

    The big announcement has been made by Sourav Ganguly he has launched a "Sourav Ganguly MasterClass". It is the first-ever online course on leadership.

    It looks like the huge announcement by birthday boy Sourav Ganguly can be made at any time.

