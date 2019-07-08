Happy Birthday, Sourav Ganguly: Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have formed a partnership, very few can. Apart from spending time batting together in the middle to now commentating together, Sourav and Sachin have grown up with each other. As Sourav turned 47, Sachin took to his social media handle to wish the former skipper in a heartfelt manner. Referring to Sourav as ‘Dadi’, in a warm gesture, Tendulkar reminisced their times together since their U-15 days. “Happy Birthday, Dadi! From playing with you in our Under-15 days to now commentating with you. It’s been quite a journey. Have a great year ahead,” read Sachin’s post.

Happy Birthday Dadi! From playing with you in our Under-15 days to now commentating with you. It’s been quite a journey. Have a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/Ijnder6RJN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2019

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his 47th birthday, former Indian cricket captain and Padma Shri recipient, Sourav Ganguly on Monday announced his entry to Instagram, the Facebook-owned photo and video sharing app.

Through Instagram, Sourav via his handle “souravganguly”, hopes to connect directly with his young fans, share memorable moments from his illustrious cricketing career, cheer for the Indian team as they play in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and express his opinion on social causes, with Instagram’s 1 billion strong global community, an official statement said here.

“Reinvention is constantly required in cricket, as it is required in life. From leading India on the field, to commentary, to advising an IPL team, to now joining Instagram, I continue being connected with people who’re passionate about this amazing sport. I hope to engage with young fans by sharing valuable insights on cricketing events and encourage them to join me in causes close to my heart,” Ganguly was quoted as saying in the statement.

“As I turn another year older today, I want to make this a year where I give back to my fans. So here’s to birthdays and new beginnings,” the former skipper captioned his first image on Instagram where he is seen cutting a cake.