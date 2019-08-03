Indian football men’s team captain Sunil Chhetri is celebrating his 35th birthday today and his fans can’t keep calm! Right throughout the day social media has been flooded with birthday messages for the football legend. Such has been the craze among his fans that #SunilChhetri is trending on Twitter at the moment. In a country that worships cricket, a footballer trending on social media on his birthday is not a mean achievement.

His might in football has seen Sunil Chhetri become the second-highest active international goal-scorer, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo. He has surpassed the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar a long time back. His leadership and dedication to the game have been one of the pillars based on which Indian football is scripting its current transformation.

Under his leadership, the ‘Blue Tigers’ reached their second-highest FIFA ranking a year ago. While Virat Kohli might be a more popular figure than him but the term “Captain” in Indian sports belongs to Chhetri at the moment. He has successfully established himself as one of the few non-cricket sporting legends of our country.

Meanwhile, the Indian football team under his leadership will begin the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers in home against Oman in Guwahati, on September 5. For the second match, the Igor Stimac-managed side will travel to Qatar before returning to the country and hosting Bangladesh at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. India have been clubbed in the group with Qatar, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Oman. All the teams will play each other in home-away double round-robin systems.