New Delhi: Hailed as the original 'little master', former India legend Sunil Gavaskar turned 72 on Saturday. There was no surprise as the cricketing fraternity took time out to wish the 1983 World Cup winner. From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman, they all wished the cricketer-turned-commentator and hoped he stays healthy.
The BCCI listed a few of Gavaskar's achievements and wrote on Twitter, "1983 World Cup-winner, 233 international games, 13,214 international runs, First batsman to register 10,000 runs in Tests. Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar – former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game – a very happy birthday."
The former India opener played 125 Tests for India, amassing 10,122 runs along with 34 centuries. He also represented the country in the ODI format, playing 108 matches.