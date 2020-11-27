Former India international Suresh Raina turns 34 today. Raina won the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy during his international career that spanned over a decade. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020 Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground: Ton-ups Finch, Smith Power Australia to 374/6

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year, the same day when former India captain MS Dhoni brought down curtains on his India career.

He is celebrating his birthday with his family in Maldives, sharing several pictures of him with his wife and daughter in a pool along with a lavish breakfast spread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

He played 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is and 18 Tests for India and scored nearly 8,00 runs across formats.

He was to play for Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2020 in UAE but returned home in a controversial fashion before the season began.

Birthday wishes are pouring in from all around for the lefty.

2011 World Cup-winner 🏆

2013 Champions Trophy-winner 🏆

A top-notch fielder 👌

Swashbuckling batsman 💪 Wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 Let’s relive his stroke-filled fifty against England 🎥👇https://t.co/MlM0SUqEgt pic.twitter.com/2gIONzbpYr — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020

Sureshi boy! It’s your birthday! Here’s wishing you great success in all your endeavors. Get back to smashing the ball out of the park! Have a wonderful day today and a great year ahead 👍🏻@ImRaina pic.twitter.com/ogv2YD0XYE — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 27, 2020

Birthday greetings to a great cricketer, a wonderful player and a good human being @ImRaina 💐

I wish him all the best in his endeavor to train budding cricketers and for different sports across Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country! pic.twitter.com/j5p5HgGWEW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 27, 2020

Raina had earlier this week pledged to build sanitation and drinking water facilities at 34 government schools across Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and NCR.

“It brings me immense joy to celebrate my 34th birthday with this initiative. Every child deserves quality education, this includes their right to have access to safe and clean drinking water and toilet facilities in schools. I hope we can contribute to this with Gracia Raina Foundation collaborating with Yuva Unstoppable,” he had said.

Here’s wishing Raina a very happy birthday.