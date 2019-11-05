Three Indians including captain Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma occupy the top-three spots among the most searched cricketers globally in 2019, as per an online visibility management platform.

Kohli, regarded as one of the finest batsmen of the current generation, tops the list followed by former captain and two-time world cup winner Dhoni with opener Rohit completing the top-three.

The study claims that from January to September 2019, Kohli has been searched over 2 million times, on a monthly average, making him the top-searched cricketer. His teammates Dhoni and Rohit have been searched over a million times (monthly average),

India have also toppled England for the most searched cricket team despite the latter’s historic ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 win in July. England, who occupied the top spot last year, are followed by West Indies at third.

Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday today. The run-machine continues to break records and set new benchmarks, scoring run at breathtaking pace. Last year, he became the quickest to 10,000 ODI runs and is just six centuries away from equalling the all-time record of 49 in the format held by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

He’s the first batsman to have logged 20,000 runs in a decade apart from being the most successful India ODI captain.