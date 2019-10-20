Former India opener Virender Sehwag deserves an award for keeping his fans entertained on social media throughout the year. Sehwag epitomises the word ‘entertainment’ like no one else – be it during his playing days or post it. Not only does he wish people he knows in a unique manner but his posts inevitably end up going viral. If you thought, his birthday wishes set Twitter ablaze, think twice, he can also stump you with his #ViruKaGyan posts that are usually on-point.

On the occasion of his 41st birthday, we zero-in on five of his best tweets among many. The honest confession is, it was difficult to pick just five as there are innumerable ‘epic’ tweets.

Here are the top five:

Arrey O Sambha

It was just after the 2016 Rio Olympics where India had won two medals and both the medallists were women – Sakshi Malik and PV Sindhu. Sehwag used an iconic dialogue from the Bollywood masterpiece ‘Sholay’ to lavish praise on the winners. His post read, “Array O Sambha, Olympic me Bharat ki betiyaan itna naam Roshan kar rahi hain, yeh #IndvsWI test mein Score Kya hua?”

Array O Sambha,

Olympic me Bharat ki betiyaan itna naam Roshan kar rahi hain,

yeh #IndvsWI test mein Score Kya hua? pic.twitter.com/xr9ugDw4I4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 18, 2016

The ‘Virat’ Praise

While praising India captain Virat Kohli, Sehwag tells his fans what India likes the most. The three things he lists are, ‘Hazmee ki Goli’ (digestion tablet), Rangon Ki Holi (Festival of colours) and ‘Batting Mein Kohli’ (Kohli when it comes to batting). Back in 2016, Kohli had an unforgettable year in cricket, where he became the fastest to 25 ODI tons and 7500 runs. He had also scored the most runs in a single IPL in 2016.

Haazme ki goli, Rangon ki holi,

Aur batting me kohli

Poore India ko pasand hain — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 16, 2016

The Married Club

This time India allrounder Ravichandran Ashwin found himself in Sehwag’s radar. Ashwin amassed 235 runs with two tons and scalped 17 wickets to help India register their biggest Test series victory on the Caribbean soil, for which he also bagged the Man of the Series. Sehwag, trying to flaunt his wit felt Ashwin wrapped up the game quickly because he is a married person and has to go back home, to his wife at the earliest. It is funny, probably makes no sense, but that is Sehwag for you and that is why he is loved.

Congrats @ashwinravi99 for an incredible 7th Man of the series.

Only a married man can understand d urgency of going home early.#FamilyTime — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2016

‘KP Will Send The Ball to CP’

The poet in Sehwag got activated when it came to wishing former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. The two had played together for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, hence the camaraderie was visible. Pietersen, who is popularly referred to as ‘KP’, Sehwag came up with a bizarre rhyme wherein his tweet, it read, “A very happy birthday @KP24.When we used to play for Delhi, I always thought, This KP will send the ball to CP.”

A very happy birthday @KP24.

When we used to play for Delhi,I always thought,

This KP will send the ball to CP 😃 pic.twitter.com/hRJWoUPiDW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2016

The ‘Mauka’ Jibe

They have played cricket together and are good friends on and off-the-field. This incident took place after India hammered Pakistan 5-1 in a Sultan Azlan Shah game, Sehwag took to Twitter and took a dig at Shoaib.

Sorry @shoaib100mph bhai hockey mai bhi mauka haath se nikal gaya #IndBeatsPak pic.twitter.com/xgrPjkTpSX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2016

Sehwag was one of the most aggressive batsmen during his playing days and a nightmare for bowlers. The two-time World Cup winner played 104 Tests and 251 ODIs amassing 8586 and 8273 runs respectively. He has two triple centuries to his name in Tests with a highest of 319.