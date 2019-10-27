On the festival of Diwali, current and former cricketers took to social media and conveyed their wishes on the occasion. India’s VVS Laxman, Sanju Samson, Yuvraj Singh led the way, and even cricket personalities from Australia – Steve Smith, Michael Clarke, Tom Moody – did not stay behind to wish people of India a Happy Diwali.

Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket in June, left behind a message. Promoting #CelebrateForACause, Yuvraj urged fans to come up with good deeds for the needy this Diwali.

This Diwali, it’s time to make a difference. Spread light and joy into everyone’s lives. Here is your chance to do a good deed. #CelebrateForACause and stand a chance to win an exclusive prize. Visit @YWCOfficial_ for more. pic.twitter.com/hDTlWNVNfo — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 26, 2019

Former India batsman Laxman was one of the first to wish.

May the auspicious festival of lights, beautifully illuminate every aspect of your life and may you be blessed with love, happiness and Joy.#HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/pvfgWA0KCn — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 27, 2019

Samson, who was recently drafted into the Indian squad for the T20Is against Bangladesh, posted a picture with wife Charulatha. The two married last December and this will be the couple’s first Diwali.

Wishing all of you a very happy Diwali from us😍🎉🎉☺️👍🏻#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/0V3RieYNNV — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) October 27, 2019

Tom Moody, former head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, posted the same picture as Laxman on Instagram. The two were part of Sunrisers’ coaching staff in the past

View this post on Instagram Wishing you all a happy #Diwali 🎉 🥳 A post shared by Tom Moody (@tommoodycricket) on Oct 26, 2019 at 8:37pm PDT

Joining Moody from Australia to wish Diwali for former captain Michael Clarke, who led the team to World Cup glory in 2015.

Hardik Pandya, currently out of action because of a back injury, posted a picture with his Cocker Spaniel.

Keep your furry friends close this Diwali 🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/gbZXmas9av — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 26, 2019

Steve Smith is no stranger to India… and apparently, it’s festivals as the Australia batsman, on Sunday, wished people across the country a Happy Diwali. Smith, the No. 1-ranked Test batsman in the world, posted a picture on his Instagram account, to greet his followers on the festival of lights.