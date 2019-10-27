On the festival of Diwali, current and former cricketers took to social media and conveyed their wishes on the occasion. India’s VVS Laxman, Sanju Samson, Yuvraj Singh led the way, and even cricket personalities from Australia – Steve Smith, Michael Clarke, Tom Moody – did not stay behind to wish people of India a Happy Diwali.
Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket in June, left behind a message. Promoting #CelebrateForACause, Yuvraj urged fans to come up with good deeds for the needy this Diwali.
Former India batsman Laxman was one of the first to wish.
Samson, who was recently drafted into the Indian squad for the T20Is against Bangladesh, posted a picture with wife Charulatha. The two married last December and this will be the couple’s first Diwali.
Tom Moody, former head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, posted the same picture as Laxman on Instagram. The two were part of Sunrisers’ coaching staff in the past
Joining Moody from Australia to wish Diwali for former captain Michael Clarke, who led the team to World Cup glory in 2015.
Hardik Pandya, currently out of action because of a back injury, posted a picture with his Cocker Spaniel.
Steve Smith is no stranger to India… and apparently, it’s festivals as the Australia batsman, on Sunday, wished people across the country a Happy Diwali. Smith, the No. 1-ranked Test batsman in the world, posted a picture on his Instagram account, to greet his followers on the festival of lights.