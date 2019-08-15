Happy Independence Day: With India celebrating its 73rd year of Independence, WWE stars made it a point to wish their fans in India as there is a huge following in the country. Top WWE stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch to Kavita Devi and Seth Rollins, all made it a point to give this treat for their fans. 16-time WWE champion John Cena took to Facebook and posted a special video wishing his Indians fans a very Happy Independence Day.

Here is how John Cena leads the wishes:

And here is a compilation video where you will see Indian and foreign stars wishing fans Happy Independence Day.

Earlier, the Indian cricket team stars also created a compilation video for their fans.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter which they captioned, “#TeamIndia wishes everyone a very Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind #IndependenceDay”.

Interestingly, Kohli says that he wishes this is the most iconic day in the history of our country. The cricketers are in the Caribbean and have defeated the hosts in T20Is and ODI series. With the Test series still to go, Team India is in a good frame of mind as they will wait for Test specialists to join the setup.