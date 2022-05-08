New Delhi: Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together. That’s what mothers mean to us children. No matter what happens, mothers will always be there through thick and thin. In the world of sports, there are innumerable super moms who balance their life of being a mother and their professional careers, side by side. Let’s look at some of the notable names from the sporting universe.Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: Hero Mum Born Without Arms Dresses Baby Girl Using Her Feet. Watch

Mary Kom

MC Mary Kom is arguably the greatest female athlete of India and apart from being the nation's pride, the 6-time world champion has been an inspiration to her kids. She had won as many as four world boxing championship medals and two Asian accolades prior to birth of her twins in the year 2007. In 2013 she gave birth to her third child and went onto win gold in 2014 Asian Games.

Serena Williams

The 23-time Grand Slam winner is one of the greats of the game, who went onto clinch her 7th Australian Open title when she was two-months pregnant in January 2017. Her daughter was born in September 2017 and returned to court next year and finished runners-up in the final of Wimbledon.

Sania Mirza



Former India No.1 and 6-time Grand Slam winner, Sania Mirza gave birth to her son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018 and two years later she went onto win the Hobart International tournament alongside Nadiia Kichenok.

Alex Morgan

One of the best women footballers in the world, a World Cup winner for her country and now a mother she had managed well in between her multiple roles. She gave birth to her daughter on May 2020 and then returned to represent her nation USA in an international friendly.

Bismah Maroof

Bismah Maroof gave birth to her daughter on August 30, 2021. She grabbed headlines when she went onto captain Pakistan in the 2022 Women’s World Cup, where she came with her girl in her arms and the cricket kit in the baby cradle.