Happy Retirement Stuart Broad: Unforgettable Records By England Pacer In International Cricket

The English paceman holds the record for most wickets taken against Australia in test cricket having more than 150 scalps against the Aussies.

The English paceman has more than 600 wickets to his name in Test cricket. (Pic: ECB)

New Delhi: One of the greatest pacers to play the sport, England’s Stuart Broad will hang his boots after 17 long years in international career at the end of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at the Oval. The 37-year-old shocked the cricketing world with a surprise announcement on Saturday.

Throughout his career, Broad has been a great servant for England and recently crossed a record 600-wicket mark in Tests, making him one of the most successful speedsters in the history.

The right-arm pacer is one of the top four players to have an all-around record of 4000-plus runs and 800-plus wickets internationally. Son of ICC match referee Chris Broad, he represented England in 167 Test matches and has taken 602 wickets, and 178 wickets in 121 ODIs. The English seamer has also featured in 56 T20Is picking up 65 wickets.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Matches: 1️⃣6️⃣7️⃣

☝️ Wickets: 6️⃣0️⃣2️⃣

🏏 Runs: 3️⃣6️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ 🏆 4x Ashes wins

🌍 1x T20 World Cup 🎖️ MBE for services to cricket Thank you, Broady ❤️ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 29, 2023

In the ongoing Ashes series, Broad was at his very best with 20 wickets to his name. The English paceman holds the record for most wickets taken against Australia in Test cricket having more than 150 scalps..

Let us look at some of the unforgettable stats and numbers from Stuart Broad’s career:

602 – Stuart Broad has so far taken 602 wickets in Tests. He is the second most wicket-taker by any other fast bowler in the longest format. Only his teammate James Anderson is ahead of him with 690 wickets.

845- The English paceman has a total of 845 wickets in international cricket, the fourth most by a pace bowler across all formats. James Anderson (977), Glenn McGrath (949) and Wasim Akram (916) are the first three on the list.

396- The 37-year-old pacer has taken 396 wickets at home, the second most by any pacer in Tests. Anderson is only ahead of him with 434 home wickets.

151 – Stuart Broad has aggregated 151 wickets in Ashes, the most wickets by an England bowler against Australia.

167 – The right-arm pacer has represented England in 167 Test matches, the second most number of matches by an England player. Anderson tops the list with 183 games.

17 – The paceman has dismissed Australia’s David Warner 17 times in Tests, the most for him against any batter.

48 – Stuart Broad has taken 4-plus wickets in Test innings for 48 times, the second most by English bowler. Only pacer James Anderson is ahead of him with 64 times.

