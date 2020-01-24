World Archery (WA) conditionally lifted the suspension of Archery Association of India (AAI) on Thursday and Deepika Kumar has welcomed the move hoping that past mistakes aren’t repeated.

“Everyone is happy that suspension has finally been lifted. We can now represent our country. We just now hope that they (AAI) don’t repeat their past mistakes and must learn from it,” Deepika told PTI on Thursday.

Deepika, the top-ranked India archer, said she expected the suspension to be lifted but was doubtful whether it will be done before the Olympic qualification. “We always knew the suspension will be lifted. But the only concern we had was whether the suspension would be lifted before the qualification or not. Everything was getting delayed. We had four quotas assured. But we were always focused,” she said.

The AAI was suspended last year after two factions emerged last year leading to the elections of two different presidents. However, last week, fresh elections were held under the observation of WA resulting in Arjun Munda being elected as the new president following which the suspension was lifted.

The Indian archers were barred from competing at the South Asian Games last year but were allowed to compete at the Asian Championships as neutral athletes during the suspension period.

Deepika now wants the focus to be on helping archers get prepared for Olympic qualifications. “We should know our schedule much in advance, so we can be prepared. Hope we can now go for personal training and the entries are not sent at last minute. If everything goes in time, it helps us. This is our main expectation,” she said.

Deepika, who topped the Olympics trials along with her fiance Atanu Das, is set for their second Olympics together.

“I don’t want to talk about Olympics. We were always focused, even when the federation was banned. When all the doors were closed, you have the ray of hope from somewhere and we were counting on that,” the former world No. 1 said.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) have advertised for a foreign coach for men’s and women’s recurve teams ahead of the Olympics but Deepika says it’ll be a pointless exercise because there’s little time left. “There is no point in changing the coach with so less time left (for the Olympics). It’s just about training our mindset, we all have got skills,” Deepika said.