Once the Premier League authorities give the green signal, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes footballers can start training in small groups. Some footballers in England have already returned to training individually to keep themselves fit. Also Read - Dedication With Which You Play is Brilliant: I.M. Vijayan to Sunil Chhetri

Kane revealed his teammates have tested negative for the virus and training in small groups could be the next step forward for them. Also Read - Would Like to Come Back And Celebrate Title Win With Players: MB Coach Kibu Vicuna

“From what I’ve heard at the moment, everyone’s OK. We want to see the Premier League give us a plan and see what that looks like and go from there. I am happy to start training in small groups if that’s allowed and just get back to some normality as soon as possible.” Kane was quoted as saying during ITV’s Good Morning Britain as per Daily Mail. Also Read - Who Was Chuni Goswami? Facts About The Mohun Bagan Stalwart And an Olympian

He also sympathised with league leaders Liverpool, who won”t be able to celebrate with their fans even if the Merseysiders go on to win their first top-flight title in 30 years.

“It”s going to be a really difficult situation. Liverpool deserve the title with their fans, it will be a strange situation,” Kane said.

“There’s not been a time like this ever in my lifetime, it’s hard to know what the right thing to do is.

“The fans are a massive part of football, they make the game. Without them I’ve done it before with England (against Croatia in 2018) but if we want to finish the season we”re probably going to have to do that (without fans).”

(With agency inputs)