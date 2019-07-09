Beverage brand Pepsi is celebrating the undying passion of the Indian cricket fan this sporting season. The brand has given its ‘Har Ghoont Mein Swag’ campaign a new twist with a unique fan-anthem that aims to be an ode to the unassailable SWAG of 1.3 billion Indian cricket fans.

Launched earlier this summer, the ‘Har Ghoont Mein Swag’ campaign reflects the self-belief of India today. The anthem builds on the brand’s message that living in the moment, seizing new, interesting opportunities and doing it all with style is an attitude that defies any age.

The anthem also features 87-year-old cricket fan Charulata Patel. Charulata also took over Pepsi’s Instagram page to showcase her own take on cricket and the brand’s philosophy.

The anthem was launched on YouTube and will be supported by a 360-degree marketing plan spanning a challenge on video creation app — TikTok, advertising spots and news channel integrations on television as well as topical content on social media. Tik Tok users will be encouraged to share their version of steps set to the tunes of the anthem.