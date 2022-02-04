HAR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 92 Between HAR vs BEN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: The triple-header night begins with the Steelers’ duel against Bengal. The Haryana outfit has been in good form throughout the season but will face a tough challenge in Bengal captain Maninder Singh. Both the teams, however, are in desperate need of a win to stay in the race for a play-off spot. Bengal Warriors are currently 12 points away from table toppers Dabang Delhi KC having played the same number of matches (15). The Warriors will need a near-perfect end to the season to ensure they remain in contention to defend their title. Captain Maninder Singh has been the only consistent performer in the raiding department for Bengal with Sukesh Hegde and Mohammad Nabibakhsh failing to back him up. But Maninder has looked predictable in his last few outings, hovering around the left corner, and looking for quick bonus points. He will be up against Haryana’s Surender Nada, which promises to be an interesting battle. The seasoned defender has often needed his cover defenders Jaideep and Mohit to bail him out of bad tackles. If Maninder can navigate his way past the impressive cover combination, Bengal will have a chance to win the match.Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Timings, Venues, Full Squads And All You Need to Know

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, Match 92, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 04 February. Also Read - Pardeep Narwal Smashes Pro Kabaddi League Record, Sold to UP Yoddha for 1.65 Crore

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

HAR vs BEN Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep, Amit, Ran Singh, Ankit, Mohit, Maninder Singh, Vikash Khandola.

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep

HAR vs BEN Predicted Playing 7

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit, Ankit.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit, Abozar Mighani, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ran Singh, Vishal Mane



