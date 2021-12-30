Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 22 Between HAR vs BEN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: Star raiders of Season 7, Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Khandola, haven’t had the best of the starts in 2021 for the respective teams but that has not stopped their teams from winning. Pawan Sehrawat did get a Super 10 in Bulls’ against champions Bengal Warriors but his movement on the mat still hasn’t reached the levels we often associate the “high flyer” with. Bulls’ addition of Chandran Ranjit in the auctions have helped them compensate for Pawan’s slow start while South Korean Dong Geon Lee’s heroics in the previous outing might fetch him a spot in the starting 7. Similarly, Vikash Khandola has had a horrendous start to the season, but in Meetu Mahender and Rohit Gulia, the Steelers have unearthed a great raiding duo. The two were instrumental in Haryana’s first win of the season while the defence looked better with Surender Nada and Mohit regaining form.Also Read - JAI vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 12 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST December 30 Thursday

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 22, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 30th December. Also Read - UP vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 20 Between UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST December 29 Wednesday

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST. Also Read - ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Predicted Playing 11s, Top Picks- ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, Team News For Today's Match at Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 29 Wednesday

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

HAR vs BLR Dream11 Team

Aman, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rohit Gulia, Bharat-II, Pawan Sherawat, Meetu Mehender, Chandran Ranjit.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat, Vice-Captain: Rohit Gulia.

HAR vs BLR Predicted Playing 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada.

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat/Dong Geon.