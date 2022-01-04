Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

It will be a battle between two strong defensive units when the Haryana Steelers take on U Mumba in Match 32 of the 2021/22 Pro Kabaddi League season. Haryana have the advantage in the attacking department with two of their players, Vikash Kandola and Meetu Mahender, in great raiding form. But with the wily veteran Fazel Atrachali in charge of the Mumbai team, Haryana can take nothing for granted. U Mumba have two guns in their raiding department as well in the form of V Ajith and Abhishek Singh. If they have a good day, the Atrachali-led team may well register their third win of the season. The defense of the Haryana Steelers has been rock solid this season. They have also been firing on the attacking front thanks to their two prolific raiders Kandola and Mahender. Interestingly, all-rounder Rohit Gulia has had a super-10 this season as well and is providing great support to the above-named two players this season. The defense has the redoubtable Surender Nada along leading the way and he has received good support from Ravi Kumar and Jaideep. The fact that many of these players are all-rounders provides captain Kandola with a lot of options during a match. Abhishek Singh and V Ajith will be the spearheads for the U Mumba team when it comes to raiding. The all-rounder's role has been performed quite well by Mohsen Maghsoudlou. The presence of captain Atrachali isn't just going to make the defense stronger but his experience will guide the whole team well in challenging situations. His calmness can prove very useful if the match becomes tense. Harendra Kumar and Rinku are almost certain to start as well and act as dependable lieutenants of their skipper in defense.

Match: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, Match 32, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 4th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

HAR vs MUM Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Rinku HC, Mohit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith Kumar, Meetu Mehender.

Captain: V Ajith Kumar; Vice-captain: Jaideep Kuldeep.

HAR vs MUM Predicted Playing 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Mohit.

U Mumba

Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Rahul Sethpal.