HAR vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between HAR vs BLR. HAR vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 53 Between Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST, 1 November

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST, Nov 1.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

HAR vs BLR Dream11 Team

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, and Mayur Kadam.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Bharat, Vikash Khandola, and Meetu.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

HAR vs BLR Probable 7

Haryana Steelers: K Prapanjan, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, and Meetu.

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, and Mahender Singh.