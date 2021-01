HAR vs BRD Dream11 Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Haryana vs Baroda Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HAR vs BRD at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad: In Quarterfinal 3 T20 of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament, Baroda will take on Haryana at the Sardar Patel Stadium on Wednesday. The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy HAR vs BRD match will start at 12 PM IST – January 27. Haryana have emerged as the ‘perfect surprise package’ in the ongoing edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. They finished at the top position in their group that consistsed of domestic cricketing heavyweights like Ahmedabad and Delhi. They managed to come out on top in some fashion – winning all of their five league games. On the other side, Baroda have also had a similar run in the competition, as they won all of their five matches as well. Given the form that both sides are in, this quarterfinal promises to be a cracker of a contest. Also Read - MA vs NW Dream11 Team Predictions Tips And Hints Abu Dhabi T10 2021, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs And Fantasy Hints For Today's Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors T20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Baroda and Haryana will take place at 11.30 AM IST – January 27. Also Read - ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Odisha Women's T20 Match 14: Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow January 28 Thursday

Time: 12 PM IST Also Read - ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team Predictions Odisha Women's T20 Match 13: Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet January 28 Thursday

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

HAR vs BRD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kedar Devdhar (C), Rohit Parmod Sharma

Batters – Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Vishnu Solanki

All-Rounders – Rahul Tewatia, Atit Sheth

Bowlers – Jayant Yadav, Lukman Meriwala (VC), Babashafi Pathan, Arun Chaprana

HAR vs BRD Probable Playing XIs

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Pramod Sharma (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav and Mohit Sharma (C).

Baroda: Kedhar Devdhar, Smit Patel (WK), Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Rajput, Krunal Pandya (C), Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt and Karthik Kakade.

HAR vs BRD Squads

Baroda: Karthik Kakade, Vishnu Solanki, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Krunal Pandya, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput.

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Himanshu Rana, Yashu Sharma, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arun Chaprana, Guntashveer Singh, Nitin Saini, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandilla, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BRD Dream11 Team/ HAR Dream11 Team/ Baroda Dream11 Player List/ Haryana Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy/ Online Cricket Tips and more.