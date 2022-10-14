HAR vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 17 Between HAR vs JAI at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST. One of just two remaining unbeaten teams in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Haryana Steelers have emerged victorious in both their games so far. The Steelers have won both their matches in the ongoing campaign and will back themselves to get the better of the Panthers on Friday. Their lead raider Manjeet, who has already accumulated 24 raid points in two games, has been in exquisite form. However, he will be hoping for more help in attack from the likes of raider Meetu and all-rounder Nitin Rawal, both of whom have five raid points each so far. Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the season in their last game against Patna Pirates and will be keen to continue with the winning momentum. Arjun Deshwal has started this season in a rich vein of form and has looked threatening whenever raiding for the Season 1 champions. Second on the list for most raid points (267) last season, Deshwal has begun the ongoing campaign with 25 raid points in two games. While there’s no doubt that he’s capable of single handedly taking a game away from the opposition, Deshwal could do with more support in attack with V Ajith Kumar and Bhavani Rajput accounting for just nine and five raid points respectively.Also Read - TAM vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 16 Between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Oct 14 Fri

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 17, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 14 October

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

HAR vs JAI Dream11 Team

Joginder Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Rahul Chaudhary, Arjun Deshwal, Manjeet.

Captain: Arjun Deswal, Vice-Captain: Manjeet.

HAR vs JAI Predicted Playing 7

Haryana Steelers: Manjeet, Mohit, Jaideep Dahiya, Rakesh Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Manu, Joginder Narwal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rahul Chaudhary, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ankush.