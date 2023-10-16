HAR vs MUM, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Live Streaming for Free: Where to Watch Haryana vs Mumbai Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV and Laptop

Home

HAR vs MUM Free Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Check When and Where to Watch Haryana vs Mumbai SMAT 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

Haryana vs Mumbai, Group A - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. (Image: Twitter)

Haryana vs Mumbai Live Streaming for Free: We are ready and set for another season of the iconic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The competition will be played across five cities namely, Jaipur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Mohali and Dehradun. The tournament will see 38 teams take part and the competition starts October 16. A number of talented cricketers would be featuring in the competition and all of them would look to leave a mark.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Haryana vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the Haryana vs Mumbai SMAT match start?

The Haryana vs Mumbai SMAT match will be played at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will Haryana vs Mumbai SMAT match played?

Haryana vs Mumbai SMAT match will be played at Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.

How we can watch Haryana vs Mumbai SMAT Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live-telecast of the Haryana vs Mumbai SMAT match can be watched on all Sports 18 channel.

How we can Free Live Stream Haryana vs Mumbai SMAT match online?

The Haryana vs Mumbai SMAT Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Squads:

Mumbai Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Dhawal Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Sairaj Patil, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Avasthi, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Haryana Squad: Himanshu Rana, Aman Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Sumit Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana, Mayank Shandilya, Sarvesh Rohilla

