Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 7 Between HAR vs PAT at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 9:30 PM IST: The Haryana Steelers will begin their quest for their maiden title against three-time champions Patna Pirates in their first game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. The Haryana Steelers qualified for the playoffs last season after finishing fifth in the points table. However, they lost the eliminator to U Mumba 38-46 to crash out of the competition. Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates had a season to forget last time around. They finished eighth in the points table with eight wins, 13 losses, and one tied game. Both Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will be eager to begin their campaign on a positive note. The Steelers have a reliable duo of raiders in Vikash Kandola and Vinay. The likes of Rajesh Narwal and Rohit Gulia will be key all-rounders for them, while Surender Nada and Jaideep Kuldeep are expected to lead the defensive unit. The Pirates will enter a new era after releasing their superstar Pardeep Narwal ahead of the auction. Prashanth Rai will be leading the Pirates this season, and he will have the company of Monu Goyat and Selvamani K in the raiding department. Sandeep, Neeraj Kumar and Shubham Shinde are expected to form Patna Pirates’ defensive unit.Also Read - DEL vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 5 Between Dabang Delhi K.C vs Puneri Paltan at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST December 23 Thursday

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, Match 7, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 23rd December Also Read - GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 4 Between GUJ vs JAI at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST December 23 Thursday

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST. Also Read - STR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Hints For KFC BBL T20: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Match 18 Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval, 1:45 PM IST 23 December Thursday

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

HAR vs PAT Dream11 Team

Surender Nada, Shubham Shinde, Rajesh Gurjar, Rohit Gulia, Monu Goyat, Vikash Khandola, Selvamani K.

Captain: Vikash Khandola; Vice-Captain: Monu Goyat.

HAR vs PAT Predicted Playing 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Rajesh Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rajesh Gurjar.

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Rai, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Sandeep, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Sahil Mann.