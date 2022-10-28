HAR vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between HAR vs PUN. Also Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream 11 Team Player List, Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. HAR vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 43 Between Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST 28, Oct

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 43, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Oct 28.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST, Oct 28.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

HAR vs PUN Dream11 Team

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Amirhossein Bastami.

Raiders: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, and Meetu Mahender.

Captain: Meetu Mahender. | Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

HAR vs PUN Probable 7

Haryana Steeler: K Prapanjan, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, and Meetu.

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Rakesh Ram.