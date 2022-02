Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 108 Between HAR vs PUN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST:Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Haryana Steelers vs. Puneri Paltan Live Streaming Free, Preview, When And Where to Watch Match Online

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between HAR vs PUN. Also Check Haryana Steelers Dream 11 Team Player List, Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Also Read - Pro Kabaddi 2017, Highlights: Puneri Paltan Beat Haryana Steelers 38-22

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 108, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 11 February. Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live Streaming: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha And Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Where and How to Watch PKL 5 Matches

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

HAR vs PUN Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit, Vikash Kandola, Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Vikash Kandola Vice Captain: Aslam Inamdar

HAR vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Jaideep, Mohit, Meetu, Ashish

Puneri Paltans: Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanket Sawant/ Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite

HAR vs PUN Squads

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ashish, Mohammad Mahalli, Akshay, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Yash, Rajesh Gurjar, Mohit, Rajesh Narwal, Shrikant Tewthia, Rohit Gulia, Vikash Jaglan, Ajay, Hamid Nader, Meetu, Jaideep, Chand Singh, Brijendra Chaudhary, Vikas Chhillar, Sawin, S Krishant, Ankit-VI

Puneri Paltans: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ashish, Mohammad Mahalli, Akshay, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Yash, Rajesh Gurjar, Mohit, Rajesh Narwal, Shrikant Tewthia, Rohit Gulia, Vikash Jaglan, Ajay, Hamid Nader, Meetu, Jaideep, Chand Singh, Brijendra Chaudhary, Vikas Chhillar, Sawin, S Krishant, Ankit-VI