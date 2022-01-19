Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Haryana Steelers will take on Puneri Paltan while Telugu Titans meet Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 matches on Wednesday. Both, the Steelers and Paltan, coached by kabaddi stalwarts Rakesh Kumar and Anup Kumar respectively, have had a mixed start to the tournament but will go into the match confident of their chances. Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Nitin Tomar have been excellent for the Pune team this season. Both, Aslam and Mohit, picked up Super 10s despite the team's defeat against U.P. Yoddha while Nitin Tomar's experience has been a big boost for a largely young squad. Pune have faltered in the defence though with their coveted corner combination of Baldev Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj struggling. The Paltan defence conceded 50 points in their previous outing and will be a big cause of worry for coach Anup Kumar. He might bench Sanket Sawant after a horrid time in the cover position.

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 64, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 19th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

HAR vs PUN Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit, Vikash Kandola, Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar Vice-Captain: Vikash Kandola

HAR vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Jaideep, Mohit, Meetu, Ashish/ Vinay

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanket Sawant/ Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite