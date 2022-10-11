HAR vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 12 Between HAR vs TAM at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST. Haryana Steelers registered an emphatic win in their opening game of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9. In their second encounter of the campaign, they will face Tamil Thalaivas and will look to continue the momentum. Manjeet looked in sublime form for Haryana Steelers as he amassed 18 raid points in the first game of the season. Raiders like Rakesh Narwal and Vinay need to up their sleeves and up the ante in the raiding department. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas had a decent start to vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 as they managed to end the game in a tie and earn 3 points. Narender who made his debut in the previous game against Gujarat Giants was mighty impressive as he scored a Super 10 and was the best raider for the team. Tamil Thalaivas would expect him to go full throttle while raiding.

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 12, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 11 October

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

HAR vs TAM Dream11 Team

Joginder Singh Narwal, Monu Hooda, Sahil Gulia, and M Abhishek, Nitin Rawal and Narender Hoshiyar, Manjeet.

Captain: Manjeet, Vice-Captain: Sahil Gulia.

HAR vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

Haryana Steelers: Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Monu Hooda, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, and Meetu.

Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender Hoshiyar, Sagar, Himanshu, Mohit, and M Abhishek.